GALESBURG, IL (FOX Carolina) Officials confirm one of the two men wanted in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman during an Upstate robbery attempt back in February is dead.
Anderson County deputies say Russell Demetrius Leshon Calhoun and Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis are accused of killing Sabrina Lowery, who was pregnant, on February 13 during a robbery attempt.
Both men were wanted for murder, child death while in uterus during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies have now confirmed Calhoun died in Illinois over the weekend. The Galesburg Police Department says Calhoun was reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance involving a firearm on August 1.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the agency says Calhoun exited a residence and was confronted by officers, who asked him to stop and show his hands.
Instead, police say he presented a firearm, and fatally shot himself.
At this time, deputies say Gaddis remains at large and may be in the Upstate.
RELATED:
ONLY ON FOX: Family demands justice after pregnant woman fatally shot in Anderson Co.
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Byron Circle shooting, including pregnant woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.