GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a traffic stop along Haywood Road, which is believed to be connected to a shooting at Club Cream, according to dispatch officials.
Greenville Police Department is assisting the Greenville County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting at Club Cream, which is located along Congaree Road.
Greenville Police Department says it is believed to be between two vehicles.
Dispatch says the call came in around 4:51 p.m.
A victim has not been located at this time.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff for more information.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Paris Mountain State Park search concluded, murder suspect still being sought
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.