ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a drowning on Lake Russell in Georgia Sunday evening.
Dispatchers from Anderson County, SC initially told FOX Carolina they were responding to calls closer to Iva, but said they kept losing contact with the caller around 6:11 p.m.
However, officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) later told us officials in Georgia were handling the call and that emergency responders in South Carolina were cleared from the area.
Details are limited as of now, but we are working to get them as soon as they are available from first responders.
Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.
