SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department said their office, along with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, is looking into a connection between a fatal crash and a night club shooting.
Police say they were first alerted to a firearm offense at Club Rehab located on Kensington Drive in Spartanburg around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13. They said a man was found to have sustained a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.
Later Saturday afternoon, Club Rehab released this statement concerning the incident:
First and foremost prayers go out to the gentleman who was shot. Secondly we take procedures and protocol for safety very serious at this establishment. We are working hard to figure out how this weapon made it inside the club and to ensure this type of thing does not happen again.
Deputies with the Sheriff's Office said incidents like this are why they proposed nightclub ordinance to the county council. The gist of the ordinance focuses on regulating nightclubs, and providing penalties for violations of said ordinance.
FATAL I-26 WRECK
Sunday morning, deputies with the Sheriff's Office said that through a joint investigation, they were able to determine that a fatal crash along I-26 Saturday morning seems to have been a result of a retaliatory shooting.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the single-vehicle accident involved an overturned vehicle.
Clevenger later identified the deceased as Raphael Talbert, 29, of West Main Street in Ware Shoals. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Talbert was pronounced dead around 4:39 a.m.
Details surrounding the crash are limited. Clevenger says his office, along with SCHP and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
Deputies say the dispute is believed to be between rival gang members - thickening the plot, as several involved parties are not local residents.
While the investigation is ongoing, officials ask that anyone with information please contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC, or submit information through the City Crime Tip Line at (864) 575-0000.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates on the incident.
