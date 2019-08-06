illegal dumping

Pictured: The items illegally dumped along Bellew Carver Road. 

 (Enviromental Enforcement Department)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg county officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a litter bug, they released to press. 

The suspect was captured on photos driving the vehicle, a white, newer model pick up.

Car caught littering in Spartanburg County

If anyone has any information on this vehicle or the driver please contact Environmental Enforcement Officers at 596-3582.

They reportedly dumped two pieces of old furniture on Bellew Carver Road on Sunday between 11:30 am and 12:00 pm.

The only way to stop irresponsible people from trashing our County is by working  together. It’s time to “Light up a Litter bug”, Jamie Nelson, the Director of Environmental Enforcement Department stated.  

If anyone has any information on this vehicle or the driver please contact Environmental Enforcement Officers at 596-3582.

Florida woman says toilet explodes after lightning strike

