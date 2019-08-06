SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg county officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a litter bug, they released to press.
The suspect was captured on photos driving the vehicle, a white, newer model pick up.
They reportedly dumped two pieces of old furniture on Bellew Carver Road on Sunday between 11:30 am and 12:00 pm.
The only way to stop irresponsible people from trashing our County is by working together. It’s time to “Light up a Litter bug”, Jamie Nelson, the Director of Environmental Enforcement Department stated.
If anyone has any information on this vehicle or the driver please contact Environmental Enforcement Officers at 596-3582.
