OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An individual was seriously injured after being involved in a boating accident on Lake Keowee Friday night, Oconee County Emergency Services says.
Crews responded to Windward Point to assist the call.
The individual was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Details are limited, but stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered.
MORE NEWS
Deputies: Registered sex offender faces list of new charges for possession of child porn, sexually assaulting Upstate teen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.