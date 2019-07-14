EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) --- On Sunday July 14, 2019 at 10:43am, the Easley Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire located along Preston Street in the City of Easley.
The first arriving Firefighter, an off duty Firefighter, reported smoke showing from the residence.
The fire was quickly found and extinguished.
Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors or residential sprinkler system.
No injuries were reported.
Fire Chief Butch Womack stated, "I am proud of the quick action of our firefighters as well as the cooperation of partner agencies to bring about a safe resolution to a potentially bad situation."
The fire is being investigated, officials say.
