PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens Police Department says an investigation into a threat written in a middle school wall Tuesday afternoon was deemed not credible, though they will be ramping up security as a precaution Wednesday.
According to police, staff at Pickens Middle School found a threat written on the wall of a girl's bathroom stating, "there will be a bomb on Wednesday."
A thorough investigation led police to believe the threat is not credible. However, they say there will be an increased police presence at the school on Wednesday to be extra cautious.
"We felt it was important for you as parents to be aware of the nature of the threat in case you hear rumors, and to know that we have increased security at the school," Pickens Middle Principal James King wrote in a Facebook post.
Police and King also made a point to remind parents to speak to their children about the severity of making threats against schools. The crime is punishable by up to ten years in prison.
