OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A body has been reportedly found floating in the water of Lake Hartwell, officials say.
Chief Charlie King with Oconee County Emergency Management confirmed that a body was found along the shore upon arrival, the investigation was then turned over to the Sheriff's Office, the Coroner's Office, and South Carolina Natural Resources.
The investigation is active, limiting details at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more.
