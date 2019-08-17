ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials say an argument at an Abbeville home lead to the stabbing death of one woman, and left another injured.
The Abbeville County Coroner says their office first responded to the scene along Edgewood Circle in the Calhoun Falls area around 11:45 p.m. Friday night.
They said an argument inside the home resulted in two people being stabbed.
Unfortunately, 29-year-old Jessica Ekholm was pronounced dead on scene. Another person was transported by helicopter to AnMed, but was later relased.
An autopsy to determine Ekholm's official cause of death is scheduled for Monday, August 19.
The stabbings are under investigation by the Abbeville County Coroner's Office, SLED, and Calhoun Falls Police Department.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates on the investigation.
MORE NEWS:
Pickens Co. residents concerned over algae
Deputies: Man charged with murder for shooting, killing man in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.