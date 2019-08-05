SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Independence Day was apprehended in Spartanburg on Monday.
According to a press release, investigators were first called to an area in the North Division of Charlotte in response to an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:42 a.m. on July 4.
Responding officers arrived to find 23-year-old Khira Bernetta Denise Ruth McKinley inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead on scene.
Through a month-long investigation, detectives were able to identify 27-year-old Jerome Sonny Davis Jr. as a suspect in the case.
On August 5, Charlotte-Mecklenburg officials say Davis was located in Spartanburg County with the assistance of SLED.
Davis is expected to be served warrants for murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury.
Right now, Davis is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Charlotte.
The case remains active. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Fitch is assigned to the case.
