GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood School District 50 announced that a middle school student were arrested after an investigation found they were responsible for making a bomb threat.
Tuesday, the district says they were made aware of a written bomb threat. A joint investigation by both school administration and law enforcement ensued. Later in the afternoon, the district says a Northside Middle School student was identified as the person who made the threat.
They were charged by law enforcement, and will be disciplined by the school in accordance to the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook.
District officials said that during the week of March 2, they began an investigation into two other bomb threats that were made.
Sgt. Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says they are still investigating this case.
