ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a boater is being treated for hypothermia after their boat collided with another on Lake Hartwell Sunday afternoon.
Greg Lucas with SCDNR says the boats hit one another between Twin Lakes and Oconee Point campgrounds, not far from Clemson University in Anderson County, around noon.
One of the boaters fell into the lake during the incident. They were recovered and taken by ambulance to a hospital, where they are being treated for hypothermia.
Lucas says they are not aware of any fatalities at this time.
SCDNR is on scene conducting the investigation. Stay with us as we get updates.
