OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A small single-engine plane made a hard landing Sunday evening in Oconee County.
Scott Krein with Oconee County Emergency Services says the two-seater plane made a hard landing near Earl's Ford Road around 6:30 p.m. Krein says response from additional departments was cancelled and that EMS was not requested.
Charlie King, fire chief for Oconee County, says they were on scene with the sheriff's office to investigate. King says two people were on board, but were not injured and did not require medical transportation.
The FAA has been notified and will be investigating the incident.
