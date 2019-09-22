ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials said they recovered a body early Sunday afternoon during a search for a missing boater on Lake Hartwell.
Initially, crews responded Saturday evening after an "overdue boater" was reported to Anderson County officials.
Deputies said that a boat was found with no passenger, prompting an extensive search of the area around the vessel.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources that after searching through the night, they recovered a body around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
The deceased's identity has yet to be released. Details on the incident are limited, and we are working to learn more.
