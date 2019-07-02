PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Pickens County Emergency Management said one person was transported to the hospital after the jet ski they were operating collided with another.
According to Deputy Director Pierce Womack, the call was initially reported to Oconee County Emergency Management - saying the crash happened on the Lake Jocassee side of a dam that separates the body of water from Lake Keowee.
Womack says it was actually in his county. An official with Oconee County EMS said the accident was near Devil's Fork State Park.
After getting the call from Oconee County, Womack said Pickens County and Vineyard Fire Department crews went out in a boat to rescue one victim from the water.
Both of the jet skis had a single rider, with only one of them getting injured in the collision. Womack said the male was conscious at the time responders got to them, and was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
The accident happened right before 9 p.m. - dusk.
Womack advised, especially with the upcoming summer holiday, that boaters and others on the lake use extreme caution.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.
