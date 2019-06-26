DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says one of their helicopter pilots is in the hospital after crashing Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release from SLED, the helicopter went down at Summerville Airport around 4 p.m. The agency says the pilot was the only one in the helicopter and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.
SLED says the pilot was flying a mission for authorities in Dorchester County. SLED also notes this is the first time one of their helicopters has crashed in the agency's history.
The FAA has been called to investigate the crash.
