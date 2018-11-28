HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County spokesman said county deputies and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division were investigating at a county landfill on Wednesday.
Greenville County spokesman Bob Mihalic said the county was assisting SLED and deputies at the Twin Chimneys landfill.
The landfill is located off Augusta Road in Honea Path.
Greenville County deputies confirmed they were assisting SLED but could not release details.
Media outlets in Augusta, GA are reporting that the investigation may be related to a case involving the body of a baby that was possibly thrown into a dumpster.
FOX Carolina has reached out to SLED for additional details.
