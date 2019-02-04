SPARTANBURG COUNTY (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for the Solicitor's Office confirmed Monday that all the cases involving a terminated Spartanburg County investigator are now under review.
Investigator Lorin Williams, who has worked with the Sheriff's Office since 2005 and previously worked for Landrum and Chesnee police departments, is accused of using false information to obtain a search warrant.
Murray Glenn with the Solicitor's Office said all cases Williams worked on, open or closed, will be reexamined. He couldn't confirm an exact number of cases but said it was "substantial," and could take an extended amount of time.
Glenn said they are looking for "any and all problems attacking the credibility of a case."
Administrators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed Williams was terminated.
According to records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Williams' was fired on Jan. 24. The documents claim Williams secured a search warrant on Jan. 11 using a sworn statement about an informant that turned out to be inaccurate.
Solicitor Barry Barnette sent a letter on Jan. 28 to notify attorneys with cases involving Williams of the review and said the South Carolina Attorney General's Office has also been contacted about the matter.
