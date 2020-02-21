COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Columbus Police Department has charged a Spartanburg man after being involved in a chase with multiple agencies on Thursday, February 13th.
The pursuit began in Spartanburg, after an officer noticed a fictitious plate. The pursuit continued along I-26 into Polk County, where members of the Columbus Police Department took the lead along with NC Highway Patrol and Polk County Sheriff's Office.
The pursuit ended in Henderson County, after authorities had to use stop sticks on the vehicle. The suspect was then taken into custody after a short foot chase.
The suspect was identified as Troy Lee Rollins, who was charged with the following:
- Felony Flee to Elude Arrest
- Resist, Obstruct, Delay an Officer
- Careless & Reckless Driving
- Speeding
- Fictitious Registration
- No Insurance
- Fugitive Warrant- South Carolina
- Failure to stop for blue lights, first offense
- DUS 3rd & Sub offense
- Uninsured vehicle, second offense
- Use of tag on wrong vehicle
