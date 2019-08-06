SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg county officials on Wednesday thanked the public for help identifying an accused litterbug.
On Tuesday, Spartanburg County's Office Environmental Enforcement Department released photos of a suspect driving a white, newer model pickup.
That driver reportedly dumped two pieces of old furniture on Bellew Carver Road on Sunday between 11:30 am and 12:00 pm.
On Wednesday, Jamie Nelson, Director of Environmental Enforcement Department said the suspect had been identified and arrested.
"Together we can light up those that choose to litter our counties and state," Nelson said in a news release.
Nelson said Timothy Hilliard, 43, of Moore was charged with littering and booked into the Spartanburg Co. Detention Center Wednesday morning.
MORE NEWS: Florida woman says toilet explodes after lightning strike
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.