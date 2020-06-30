ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a double fatal crash along Dobbins Road on Tuesday night.
The coroner reported two fatalities from the incident.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that Anderson Police were pursuing a vehicle. The Sheriff's Office put out stop sticks to assist, but did not engage in the chase.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash just before 7:10 p.m.
Stay with us as we learn more.
