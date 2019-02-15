WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies are investigating after county officials say marijuana was found inside their administration building at the end of December 2018.
According to a press release from Oconee County Administration, deputies were called to the Administrative Complex on South Pine Street on December 31 regarding a substance found in an office suite in the building.
OCSO send the substance to SLED for testing, and officials learned on Thursday, February 14, 2019 that the substance was confirmed to be marijuana.
An internal inquiry has since been initiated, and OCSO says a formal investigation is now underway.
Interim administrator Amanda Brock said in the release "Our staff and officials will cooperate with the Sheriff's Office to resolve this in a timely and efficient manner, so that we can continue to serve the citizens of Oconee County without further distraction."
