Greenwood, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood Police confirmed they are responding to a shooting on the east side Tuesday evening.
A call came in saying one person had been shot along East Cambridge Ave at S. University Street.
Officers are investigating what happened, but one male victim was found conscious and breathing, says Jonathan Link with Greenwood Police Department.
No more details are available at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
