SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday, their second of the morning.
Shortly after two people were injured in a shooting at Club 295 on Southport Road, deputies said another incident was reported down the road at an apartment complex.
Deputies arrived at Lee's Crossing Apartments on Powell Mill Road to find one shooting victim. The person was transported to the hospital for treatment- their condition is unknown.
Deputies are unsure at this time if the apartment shooting is connected to the Club 295 incident.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is ask to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC. Callers may remain anonymous and information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a financial reward.
