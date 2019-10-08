CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The FBI needs help identifying a South Carolina woman who is among the 93 victims Samuel Little confessed to strangling.
The woman was around 28 years old and was killed between 1977 and 1982.
The FBI released a sketch that Little drew of the woman back in February in hopes of helping identifying her.
FBI crime analysts believe all of Little's 93 confessions are credible, but so far, they've only been able to verify 50 of them.
Little is currently serving three life sentences in California. Before he confessed to the serial killings, he was already behind bars for beating and strangling three women.
