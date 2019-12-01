GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one injured at a Greenville Economy Inn, early Sunday morning, officials released via press release.
According to investigators, the shooting unfolded just after 3 a.m. at the Economy Inn along Augusta Road. One male victim was located with a gunshot wound and transported to the nearby hospital.
It is unclear if a suspect is in custody at the moment. An investigation is underway at this time.
Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
