GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Cherokee County deputies were dispatched to shooting with injuries at an apartment complex this afternoon.
The call came in Saturday at 12:35 pm in regards to a shooting with injuries at Lockhart Apartments, one victim has been injured and taken to the hospital, dispatch told media.
When deputies arrived they found a 30 year old male victim that had been shot outside the apartments on the sidewalk, deputies say. He was immediately transported to Spartanburg Regional with life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Sheriff's office say this is not a random act of violence, they believe the party knew one another.
After gathering witness statements, deputies learned the two were engaged in an argument outside when the suspect shot the victim.
Witnesses say they saw the suspect leave in a white sports utility vehicle, with a female driver. Investigators are working to gather details on the exact make and model.
A suspect is not yet in custody.
This is an active scene, so details are limited at this time.
