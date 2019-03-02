ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) It's been one year since the investigation into Bobby Harvey's death began; one year without answers for his family and friends. 

Harvey was last seen at his place of work at the beginning of March 2018. Just days later, his remains were discovered off Pelzer road in Greenville County.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, prompting an investigation conducted by the Anderson City Police Department. 

THE SEARCH 

Two days after Harvey was reported missing, members of the community formed a search party. While groups were canvassing the area Highway 252 and Highway 20, they found the remains of a deceased dog.

The dog was later found to have belonged to Harvey. His cell phone was also found in the area. 

The next day, Greenville County deputies located Harvey's truck along Holland Ford Road - engulfed in flames. 

Thursday, investigators operating a drone in the area found the body of an adult male near the Saluda River. The coroner confirmed - it was Harvey.

ONE YEAR LATER 

One year later, Harvey's death remains unsolved. 

When the investigation first began, CrimeStoppers offered a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction related to his death. 

Now, Bobby's friends and family are determined to raise more awareness as they continue searching for answers. 

Working with Labor of the Field Church, community members gathered at a benefit to help raise more reward money for anyone with information about the case. 

Bobby Harvey Event

One year after he disappeared, and was found murdered days later, the family and friends of Bobby Harvey are still searching for answers. 

The group says they plan to host a busy Saturday, that will end with a candlelight vigil in Bobby's honor. 

