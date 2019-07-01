ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) It has been one year since the Lee family lost Derrick. The 12-year-old boy was shot, and later killed 365 days ago.
His murder remains unsolved.
In the year since Derrick Lee Junior and another young man were shot outside Lee Walker Heights on Wilbar Avenue in Asheville, his case remains unsolved.
While police began their investigation, the City of Asheville stepped in to not only give support for Derrick's family, but take a stance against gun violence.
In September of 2018, Derrick's birth month, the City presented a proclamation against gun violence in his honor.
On Monday, Derrick's family and founder of 'Put Down the Guns Now Young People,' Jack Logan, handed out flyers in downtown Asheville - hoping someone will come forward with information.
Crime Stoppers of Buncombe County is offering a $5,000 reward for anything that can help investigators solve Derrick's murder, and provide his family with the answers they need.
