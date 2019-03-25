GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) On March 25, 2018, at approximately 2:44 am, a family received a phone call that no family wants to receive.
Community activist Traci Fant addressed a crowd gathered at a candlelight vigil on Monday- one year to the day since Greenville county deputies say Lamarckus Boswell was gunned down on Lanford Drive.
"When Marcus stepped in a room, everyone knew that he was there," Dorothy Boyd, Boswell's mother said.
Deputies said they still do not have a suspect at this time.
"I keep close to my heart that I look like my dad when I look in the mirror I see a part of my dad," Demarckus Boswell said.
The fourth grader said his father was hands on with him and his siblings.
"He liked to play with us, he liked to have fun, he always took care of us his whole life," Boswell said.
A father was just one of Boz' many titles. The best way his family can sum him up, "The heart of a lion, the mind of a hustler, the ambition of a boss."
His family and Fant are demanding answers from the community. They said people are sitting on information that will give this family justice.
"Come to find out a lot of people there that night was videoing. So there’s videos out there of the whole incident but people won’t come forward," James Sullivan, Boz' uncle said.
This family prays whoever holds the answers will act like Boz, stepping forward to give his family closure.
"If this were to happen to somebody in their family that they were close to , they would want someone to come forward," Sullivan said.
If you have any information about this case, call Crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME SC.
