SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spindale Police responded to a shooting Tuesday evening that left a toddler facing life threatening injuries.
Police said they arrived just before 7:45 p.m. The incident took place at a residence along Guffey Road.
As officers arrived on scene, they were made aware that a one year old had been shot in the head, and was transported to Rutherford Regional.
Investigators are on scene trying to gather details as to what happened.
