An Upstate grandmother sadly passed away from COVID-19, but now her granddaughter wants to get a message out about their family's experience with an Upstate nursing home.
Patricia Galloway's granddaughter is concerned about communication coming from a Spartanburg County nursing home.
While she said the home is not to blame for her grandmother's death, Christian Atkins said better communication could have made a difference in her grandmother's final days.
"She was there for almost three years so obviously she accumulated some things and when we shook her decorative wreath, there were cockroaches in them," Atkins told us. "That is disgusting. I was so angry and so upset because I had to sit here and wonder 'What has happened to her that I don't know about?'"
When the pandemic hit the U.S., South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster passed an executive order restricting nursing home visitors. It was in that six months that Atkins said she saw her grandmother's nursing home, Valley Falls Terrace in Spartanburg County, take a turn.
"The longer the pandemic went on, the less the phone calls became," she told us.
Five weeks before her grandmother died, Atkins got a phone call saying her grandmother had pneumonia and at the time had tested negative for COVID-19.
"They did a random testing, and she was negative and everything was fine. So, why were you moving her across the building and creating a COVID wing? I didn't understand," Atkins said.
Atkins said the facility turned her grandmother's original hall into a COVID wing, forcing Galloway to move to another hall. The creation of the new wing had her wondering exactly how many cases of COVID were they facing.
Atkins said no answers were given.
"The little information I was being given, was all I was being given," she said.
Atkins said she felt even more in the dark a week later, when the nursing home told her that her grandmother was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
“They said 'We can't tell you anything...all we can tell you is that she finished her antibiotics,'" Atkins said.
When we first began investigating this story in September, we contacted Valley Falls Terrace about communications with Christian. We received this statement at the end of November:
Valley Falls understands the importance of communication, especially during times like these, and we make every effort to provide timely and transparent information to our residents and families. Please remember that we are bound by privacy laws and cannot disclose health information to a third-party unless we have authorization to do so.
"Why is that all you can tell me? I'm her power of attorney, I'm her next of kin, why can you not tell me what's going on?" Atkins asked.
The day after Valley Falls Terrace notified Christian her grandmother was in the hospital, Christian tried once more to find out which hospital.
"'Can someone please tell me where is my grandmother? what is going on?' They said 'We can't tell you anything, you need to call the hospital.’ I'm like 'which hospital?!'" Atkins said.
Christian tells us her grandmother was inside of Spartanburg Regional's ICU for close to 24 hours before she tracked her down. This time, with a COVID-19 test coming back positive.
“The only time in 6 months that I got to FaceTime my grandmother was when she was in the hospital dying, a nurse used her personal cell phone to let me talk to my grandmother before I couldn't anymore," Atkins said.
Christian said goodbye to her grandmother on August 27, 2020, the woman she said took care of everyone until she couldn't take care of herself.
"She didn't need to spend the last six months of her life on this earth secluded completely," Atkins said.
Atkins said it was after her grandmother's passing that she learned of all the moments they could have had together.
"My grandmother sat in a room going on five months because no one told me we could come to the window and see her," Atkins said.
Instead, Atkins left a care package. Inside were pictures of her son. She wishes her grandmother could have seen her great grandmother could have seen her great-grandson over FaceTime.
"We should have been able to FaceTime her. They said we would be able to, but then they said ‘we don't have Wi-Fi’. What?”
Valley Falls Terrace confirms there has been an issue with their internet, saying:
Unfortunately, we have been dealing with internet service issues, which has affected our ability to use FaceTime, but we hope to have service restored in the near future.
Since March, DHEC reports most recent numbers show 50 residents and 22 staff members testing positive at Valley Falls Terrace. 10 patients have died, including Patricia Galloway.
"You have to talk to the families, even if it's as simple as typing up a letter once a week, saying this is where we are," Atkins said.
She said communication would not have prevented "life or death," but would have at least gifted them moments they'll never get back.
"She didn't have to die this way. She didn't need to spend the last 6 months of her life on this earth secluded completely," she said, noting this story isn't about Galloway taking her last breath, but the ones she didn't get to take with the people she loved, even from a distance.
"She was beautiful on the inside and she deserved so much better than what she got."
