OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents how critical it is not to disclose personal information to anyone who may show up to their homes without proper identification.
The Sheriff's Office says an individual reached out to them after a person claiming to be a Medicare Consultant came to their home near High Falls Park and Stamp Creek Landing, asking them to verify their social security number.
The resident said they were told by the visitor that their information had been found from a list he paid for from those who are on Medicare.
When the resident refused to provide his Social Security number, the visitor left. Deputies say they do not have a firm description of the alleged Medicare employee at this time.
“We ask our citizens that if someone comes to your residence, do not allow them into your residence without proper identification and do not provide any type of personal identifying information or financial information,” said Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who does have suspicions about someone coming unannounced to their residence should deny them entry and is encouraged to reach out to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111.
MORE NEWS:
Suspect in custody after striking deputy during traffic stop, leading deputies on chase in Piedmont
Sheriff: Authorities searching NC pond in connection with search Evelyn Boswell case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.