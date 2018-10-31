(AP/Fox Carolina) -- After the death of crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, at a West Virginia prison, a federal investigation was issued by officials. The infamous "Whitey" died in the custody of the prison Tuesday, after being transferred from another facility. A former federal investigator says another Mafia hit man is a suspect in the prison slaying.
The official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Fotios "Freddy" Geas and at least one other inmate are suspected to be involved in the killing of the 89 year old inmate.
"Whitey" Bulger was a longtime informant for the FBI who would provide information on the Mafia. "Freddy" Geas was reportedly known to despise gangsters who would rat each other out. Geas also was convicted in 2003 of the killing of another mobster, Adolfo Bruno.
The former attorney who represented Geas in the Bruno case said that Geas "did not and would not rat on anyone." Federal officials are now investigating Bulger's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.