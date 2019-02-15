SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three church leaders charged with sex crimes against children in Spartanburg County in just one week. It now has some parents wondering what's happening behind closed doors at their church.
The statistics are astonishing. Every day victims walk into the Julie Valentine’s Center needing help, many are children scarred from sexual abuse.
"One in four girls and one in six girls are likely to be sexually abused by the age of 18,” said Executive Director Shauna Galloway-Williams.
She said in most cases, it's being forced by someone they knew or even trusted: a coach, a teacher, a neighbor or a church leader. In just one week, Spartanburg County deputies said they arrested three pastors.
"A lot of times an individual can be a really good person, doing really good things for the community, for their church, for children,” Galloway-Williams said. “And at the same time, they can also be abusing a child. So often a child makes an outcry, comes forward and everyone is so quick to say this couldn't happen."
She knows abusers are often the last person a parent would suspect, so it's overlooked, swept under the rug in some cases.
"Sometimes people get involved in work that gives them access to children you know the very same person that makes a great youth leader that can relate to children and parents and they can develop deep relationships might be the very same person who is using it to gain access to children and abuse them,” she said.
It often leads to spiritual injuries, the kids left questioning their faith altogether.
"One of the first questions is why did it happen to me?” Galloway-Williams said. “If this abuse does happen at the hands of someone who is a leader of the faith community what does that really mean when someone is an extension of God who was put in this position and yet they're doing this to me that I know is wrong and is hurtful?"
She said not every case comes out, children are afraid to come forward and to tell someone because the abuser sometimes knows exactly how to groom a child.
"A lot of times kids have been threatened, they may be afraid that if they tell someone that something is going to happen to them or someone they love or that they're not going to be believed,” Galloway-Williams said. “Many survivors are told if you tell no one is going to believe you, if you tell I'm going to kill you and those threats are real and those threats keep so many survivors from ever telling their stories."
In presenting abuse, it’s vital both to develop a culture of transparency, where things are done openly, and where people are encouraged to ask questions and share information. Even more important is that when a victim comes forward, they be believed. I know first-hand how quickly churches turn on people who report misconduct.
