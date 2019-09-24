GENERIC - Crash 1

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed along North Pine Street in Spartanburg on September 24th, according to troopers. 

A driver operating an SUV struck the pedestrian, who was in the road way at the time, around 3:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported for their injuries and pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Troopers will not be filing charges, they say. 

The identity of the pedestrian was not released at this time. 

