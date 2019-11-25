NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene investigating a collision in Newberry County, Monday evening.
The collision was reported just after 6 p.m. along SC-34 and Rickard Drive.
Troopers did not give immediate details, but injuries were reported.
The Newberry Sheriff's Office is on scene helping with traffic, they were able to confirm the collision is vehicle versus pedestrian.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Official: Multiple agencies investigating vandalism to Poinsett Bridge historic site
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.