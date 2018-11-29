Police sirens generic
PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 4 is expanding its law enforcement presence at Pendleton High School on Friday after a threat was made against the school on social media.

A statement posted to the high school's Facebook page Thursday evening says the district is taking the threats seriously. The school is asking for cooperation from students, parents, employees, and community members as police and district officials investigate.

The post did not detail which social media site was used to make the threats.

The full Facebook post follows:

