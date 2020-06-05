PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pendleton mayor Frank Crenshaw joined with law enforcement, activists, and family to officially declare every June 5 as Leonna Wright Day of Awareness.
The new day of awareness marks the 5th anniversary of the disappearance of Leonna Wright in June 2015, when she was just one year old. The day is intended to spotlight Leonna's still-unsolved case and to raise awareness for other missing children across South Carolina.
Crenshaw was joined in a ceremony at the Pendleton Town Hall by Anderson County sheriff Chad McBride, Pendleton police chief Doyle Burdette, community activist Traci Fant, and Leonna's parents and grandparents.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF LEONNA WRIGHT'S DISAPPEARANCE:
