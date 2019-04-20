PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pendleton police are investigating after a person was shot on Clark Street Saturday afternoon.
Chief Doyle Burdette says the shooting has sent one person to the hospital and that they are still processing the scene and waiting for the forensics team to arrive.
Burdette says Anderson County deputies are en route to the hospital to wait for the victim to become responsive so they can get more information.
Burdette also notes the area isn't known to have shootings, and told FOX Carolina he couldn't remember any shooting calls they've had to the area since he's been with PPD.
The investigation is still active and the situation is fluid, meaning information is limited as of writing. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates from this scene as we get them.
