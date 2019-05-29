Pendleton shoplifters, 3/29

The Pendleton Police Department is asking for help identifying three men accused of shoplifting from a local store. 

 Source: Pendleton Police Dept.

PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pendleton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three shoplifting suspects. 

According to a post from social media, police are searching for three people suspected of shoplifting from a Pendleton store. 

Details surrounding the incident are limited. 

Though, anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact the Police Department at (864) 646-9409. 



