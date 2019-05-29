PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pendleton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three shoplifting suspects.
According to a post from social media, police are searching for three people suspected of shoplifting from a Pendleton store.
Details surrounding the incident are limited.
Though, anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact the Police Department at (864) 646-9409.
