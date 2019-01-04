SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Spartanburg apartment is now charged with murder and has been named by police as the suspect. The suspect went through bond court on Friday and was denied bond.
Officials confirmed to FOX Carolina on Thursday that Brandon Antawan Arledge, 34, was being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a murder charge along with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Spartanburg police now say Arledge is responsible for the death of Belton Vindever Dandy, 39. Police said officers responded to the reported shooting at an apartment building on Hanover Place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 1.
Police say when they arrived they found Dandy dead in an apartment.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he was called to the scene around 9 p.m. that night, and identified Dandy as the victim Wednesday morning.
Clevenger said Dandy was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. and a preliminary exam showed he suffered wounds consistent with gun shots. He confirmed Dandy's cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head and body. The manner has been ruled a homicide.
Earlier on Thursday, police released a photo of Arledge saying they wanted to speak to him as a person of interest. According to Spartanburg PD, Arledge met with officers Thursday and has since been arrested.
Anyone with any information is asked to call investigator Martin Lester at 864-596-7206. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 58-CRIME or Text-A-Tip at 864-573-0000.
