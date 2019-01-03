SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Spartanburg apartment is being held in jail.
Officials confirmed to FOX Carolina on Thursday that Brandon Antawan Arledge, 34, was being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a murder charge along with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to officials, Arledge will face a judge for bond court at 2 p.m. on Friday.
FOX Carolina has reached out to police for more details.
PREVIOUSLY:
Police said officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment building on Hanover Place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 1.
Police say when they arrived they found a deceased male in an apartment.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he was called to the scene around 9 p.m.
Wednesday morning Clevenger identified the victim as 39-year-old Belton Vinder Dandy.
Clevenger said Dandy was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. and a preliminary exam showed he suffered wounds consistent with gun shots.
Wednesday evening, Clevenger confirmed Dandy's cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head and body. The manner has been ruled a homicide.
Earlier on Thursday, police released a photo of Arledge saying they wanted to speak to him.
"Brandon Arledge is a person of interest at this time and is not a suspect," Major Art Littlejohn said. "Investigators believe that Arledge has knowledge of the events surrounding the death of the victim."
A suspect has not been named at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call investigator Martin Lester at 864-596-7206. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 58-CRIME or Text-A-Tip at 864-573-0000.
