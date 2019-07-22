PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Pickens County deputies say they're investigating after three churches along Gentry Memorial Highway were vandalized early Sunday morning.
Deputies say Bible Baptist Churche had graffiti plastered across the side of the fellowship hall and an adjacent building that appeared to call for a pipe bomb suspect's release.
A closer look at the green spray-painted letters shows the words call for the release of Pickens County pipe bomb suspect, Michael Seabrooke.
Seabrooke was charged after officials say he confessed to planting two separate pipe bombs in downtown Pickens in early July. He also told law enforcement that he threw several destructive devices onto the roof of the county's DSS building.
On a large portion of the church's fellowship hall, the words "Free Mike Seabrooke. Must go free now," can be found.
"Free Mike," was written on an adjacent shed.
Deputies do not believe, and have no evidence, that Seabrooke is connected to the church or damages in any way. Authorities connected to the case told deputies that they don't have any information or evidence that would suggest Seabrooke had an accomplice.
In addition to the graffiti, some of the church's windows were broken.
Seventh Day Adventist Church, located just a short distance from Bible Baptist, also had several of its windows broken.
The tires of Pickens View Wesleyan Church's van were found to have been slashed.
No suspects have been identified, yet.
Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage, as well as interviewing anyone who may have information on the suspicious activity. Right now, they aren't ruling out that the vandalism is the result of juvenile activity.
Anyone that may have seen anything suspicious, or have information on the three incidents, is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
