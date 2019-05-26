PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Pickens County Emergency Management confirmed Sunday afternoon that a body was found in the Saulda River.
According to officials, nearby homeowners discovered the body just over the Greenville County line in Pickens County near Highway 183.
Details surrounding the incident are extremely limited - we're working to gather details.
