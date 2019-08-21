PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The trip home for Daniel Barnett should have been a normal bus ride home. The seven-year-old Ambler Elementary School student had a good day at school on Tuesday, August 20, and was looking forward to unwinding at home.
But the ride home became a nightmare for Daniel and his mother, Christina. It wasn't because of bullies or poor bus conditions or a collision. For Daniel, he realized something was wrong when he stepped off the bus at the wrong stop.
Daniel was let off on Perryville Road, too far away from home. Christina says Perryville Road is closer to where his dad lives, but she says you can't see the house from the street entrance. And even if he was supposed to be dropped off there, Christina says Daniel's dad doesn't get off until 4 p.m., leaving him alone to fend for himself.
“I said 'you’ve dropped him off there'. I said 'there’s nobody at that address, there’s nobody there to pick him up'," Christina told us. "Why would you drop him off there and leave him by himself?”
Fortunately, Daniel is okay. A relative found him nearby, albeit upset.
"His aunt was going down Midway Road and found him on the side of the highway, crying, squalling," Christina said.
When we asked Daniel how he felt, he responded with only one word:
"Scared."
The thought of the worst outcome happening still haunts Christina.
“I mean he’s okay and that’s the main thing, but we still have the what if," she stated.
That leaves us with this question: how did this happen?
FOX Carolina spoke with John Eby, coordinator of communication for the Pickens County School District. Eby admits PCSD was at fault, no thanks to what he said was a paperwork mix-up.
"When it came time for the child to be dropped off, they looked at the form that the parent had signed off with the child's normal address, but had not looked at the specific bus form that gave a different address," Eby told us. He says minutes after letting Daniel off the bus, the driver called a supervisor because Daniel had insisted to her he was at the wrong bus stop. Eventually, school officials got on the phone with Christina and sent a School Resource Officer to pick him up. However, Daniel's aunt had already found him and taken him home.
Now a new question for Eby: why didn't the bus driver see any potential red flags?
His response: "We have children say a lot of times they want to go to a friend's house, I want to be dropped off somewhere else -- we don't take that as complete gospel, what the child says."
What's more, Daniel wasn't just at the wrong stop; he was also on the wrong bus entirely, adding yet another later to the confusion.
Daniel's principal did call to formally apologize for the scare, but even with the district's response and with officials owning up to the mix-up, Christina says she isn't so trusting of the PCSD bus system.
"I mean, if I can't county on the school to bring my son home to me, what's the point of even having a bus service for the school?"
Christina says Daniel's ride on Tuesday was his last; he won't be boarding a school bus home anymore.
