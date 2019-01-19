EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens County deputies are investigating after they say a passing motorist found a body early Saturday afternoon.
According to PCSO, deputies responded to Saluda Dam Road near the intersection of Pistol Club Road along with Highway Patrol troopers. When they arrived, deputies found the man deceased on the shoulder of the road, a few feet away from the pavement.
Deputies and troopers have examined the scene but were unable to definitively determine whether the man was struck by a car or died from other causes.
An autopsy has been requested by the Pickens County Coroner's Office and will be scheduled for a later date.
The man is unidentified as of writing.
Anyone with any potential information should call PCSO at (864) 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.