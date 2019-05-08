SIX MILE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says a school bus window was cracked by something Wednesday afternoon, and they need your help finding the culprit.
PCSO says this happened just before 4 p.m. on Bridwell Road in Six Mile. They were notified that 21 students were on board when this happened, and the students reported the window being struck by something hard enough to cause the glass to break. Nobody reported injuries to deputies.
Deputies say the bus driver drove a short distance to leave the immediate area before reporting to PCSO. Since then, all passengers have transferred to another bus to allow investigators to look at the bus.
Detectives say the glass was still in the window frame but had two small holes, which they say could indicate this was done by a BB or pellet gun. Forensic detectives are currently processing the bus to recover evidence in order to verify this theory.
PCSO is canvassing the area as of writing to see if anyone may have heard gunshots or saw someone with any type of weapon. There have not been any other incidents like this reported to PCSO.
Anyone who has information on this should call PCSO at (864) 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
