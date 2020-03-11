PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say was caught on camera slinging a rock through an elementary school window back in February.
According to investigators, the incident happened on February 29 around 3:30 p.m. The man, wearing a red bandana around his neck and dressed in black, was seen on surveillance video throwing a large rock through the window of Ambler Elementary School.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach out to the Resource Officer at (864) 397-1200 or (864) 898-5534.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. Council revisits, passes Sunset Resolution to get rid of controversial 1996 resolution
First NBA game to be played with no fans Thursday due to coronavirus concerns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.